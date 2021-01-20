Markets

CAC 40 Edges Higher On Stimulus Expectations

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Wednesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen backed major fiscal stimulus to help workers and businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

She urged lawmakers to 'act big" on coronavirus relief spending, arguing that the economic benefits far outweigh the risks of a higher debt burden.

President-elect Joe Biden has already outlined a $1.9 trillion economic relief package last week to jump-start the economy.

The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 39 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,638 after declining 0.3 percent the previous day.

Nicox SA shares rose over 2 percent. The ophthalmology company reported net revenue for the full year 2020 of 8.9 million euros compared to 6.9 million euros, prior year.

Net revenue for the full year 2020 consisted 2.4 million euros in net royalties, and 6.5 million euros in license payments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular