CAC 40 Edges Higher On Solid PMI Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Monday in reaction to positive manufacturing data from China and France.

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in October, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.6, up from 53.0 in September.

French PMI data also pointed to another solid month for manufacturers, raising hopes of swift economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors also awaited cues from Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, with Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump in polls.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 17 points, or 0.4 percent, to 4,611 after rising half a percent on Friday.

Healthcare group Sanofi climbed 1.6 percent after it offered to buy Dutch biotechnology company Kiadis for 308 million euros ($358.4 million).

Shares of Franco-Dutch airline holding company Air France KLM were up 2.4 percent as oil prices fell about 4 percent to a five-month low on worries that widening coronavirus lockdowns in Europe would weaken fuel demand. A surge in Libyan production also weighed on oil prices.

