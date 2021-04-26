CAC 40 Edges Higher On Recovery Hopes

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged up slightly on Monday amid expectations that Covid-19 vaccinations will help drive economic recovery.

The FOMC concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday, with analysts expecting the U.S. central bank to maintain its dovish stance.

The Bank of Japan may attempt to relax further the monetary conditions at its policy meeting on Tuesday.

The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 5 points to 6,263 after ending 0.2 percent lower on Friday.

Crédit Agricole shares rose about 1 percent. The lender said late Friday that its Italian subsidiary Credit Agricole Italia SpA now owns around 91.17 percent of Credito Valtellinese's share capital.

Travel-related stocks were gaining ground, with airline Air France KLM rising 0.7 percent and planemaker Airbus rallying 2.6 percent on hopes of a revival in travel demand.

