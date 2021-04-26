Markets

CAC 40 Edges Higher On Recovery Hopes

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged up slightly on Monday amid expectations that Covid-19 vaccinations will help drive economic recovery.

The FOMC concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday, with analysts expecting the U.S. central bank to maintain its dovish stance.

The Bank of Japan may attempt to relax further the monetary conditions at its policy meeting on Tuesday.

The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 5 points to 6,263 after ending 0.2 percent lower on Friday.

Crédit Agricole shares rose about 1 percent. The lender said late Friday that its Italian subsidiary Credit Agricole Italia SpA now owns around 91.17 percent of Credito Valtellinese's share capital.

Travel-related stocks were gaining ground, with airline Air France KLM rising 0.7 percent and planemaker Airbus rallying 2.6 percent on hopes of a revival in travel demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular