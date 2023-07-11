News & Insights

CAC 40 Edges Higher On Hopes Of End To Fed Rate Hikes

July 11, 2023 — 05:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Tuesday after comments from a trio of Fed officials suggested the U.S. central bank is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

Beijing signaled more stimulus to aid its property sector, further aiding sentiment.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.4 percent at 7,175 after gaining half a percent on Monday.

Euro zone bonds held steady, and the euro hovered near a two-week high against a weak dollar ahead of key U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday.

Renault Group fell over 1 percent. The French car maker has signed a binding 50/50 joint venture agreement with China's Geely Automobile Holdings to launch a new powertrain technology company.

The new company will include 17 engine plants and 5 R&D centers in 3 continents with 19,000 employees.

