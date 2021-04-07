Markets

CAC 40 Edges Higher On Growth Optimism

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged higher on Wednesday after a survey showed a slowdown in the country's service sector eased in March despite tougher coronavirus restrictions.

Data compiler IHS Markit said its purchasing managers' index for services rose to 48.2 from 45.6 in February. That was better than a preliminary reading of 47.8.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,147 after gaining half a percent the previous day.

Societe Generale advanced 1.4 percent. The bank said it has entered into talks with asset manager Amundi with a view to disposing of the asset management activities operated by Lyxor.

Rival BNP Paribas rose 0.8 percent and Credit Agricole added 0.4 percent.

EssilorLuxottica edged down slightly. GrandVision said the Amsterdam Court of Appeal has dismissed all claims made by the French company to receive additional information mainly in relation to GrandVision NV's actions to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on its business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular