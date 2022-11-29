Markets

CAC 40 Edges Higher On China Hopes

November 29, 2022 — 04:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged higher on Tuesday after Beijing rolled out more stimulus measures and speculation mounted that the Chinese government was considering the scaling back of its anti-COVID policies following countrywide protests over the weekend.

According to a press briefing, China's health authorities today released a plan to boost vaccinations for elderly people and said they are "closely watching" the virus as it evolves and mutates.

A publicity campaign will be launched to fight vaccine hesitancy among the aged, promoting the benefits of vaccines in staving off severe illness and death, the National Health Commission said.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 23 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,688 after closing 0.7 percent lower the previous day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.