CAC 40 Edges Higher On China Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Tuesday amid improve risk appetite as strong China trade data signaled a recovery in the global economy.

Official data showed that China's exports rose 30.6 percent year-on-year in March, while imports jumped 38.1 percent from last year.

Investors await earnings from some of the largest U.S. banks and U.S. inflation data due out later in the day for further direction.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 20 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,181 after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.

Sanofi declined 1.2 percent, a day after it entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement worth up to €414m for C4XD's oral pre-clinical IL-17A inhibitor program with drug discovery company C4X Discovery.

Telecommunications operator Orange dropped 1.1 percent. The company said it has offered a final price of 22 euros per Orange Belgium SA share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.