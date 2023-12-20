News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Edges Higher Led By Banks

December 20, 2023 — 04:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded higher on Wednesday after Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin suggested the U.S. central bank would lower interest rates if recent progress on inflation continued.

Soft inflation data from Germany and the U.K. also boosted hopes for rate cuts next year.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,587 after finishing marginally higher the previous day.

Banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole both rose over 1 percent while peer Societe Generale added half a percent.

Automaker Renault was slightly higher. Europe's new car registrations continued to expand in November but the pace of growth moderated, data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed.

Car registrations increased 6.7 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 14.6 percent rise in October.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.