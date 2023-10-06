News & Insights

CAC 40 Edges Higher Led By Banks

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Friday, Eurozone bond yields edged up slightly and the euro was heading for a record twelfth week of declines against the dollar as investors waited for the latest U.S. employment report later in the day, which is expected to show a slowdown in hiring last month.

Closer home, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said earlier today that interest rates may need to rise again if needed to tame consumer prices. The ECB announces its rate decision on Oct. 26.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 33 points, or half a percent, at 7,031 after finishing marginally higher on Thursday.

Banks traded higher, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale climbing 1-2 percent.

