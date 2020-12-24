CAC 40 Edges Higher Led By Banks

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose modestly in thin holiday trade on Thursday as the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine propped up hopes that the economic recovery can gain momentum next year.

While Western nations accelerated vaccination programs, the European Union is preparing to kick off vaccinations across the bloc on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Brexit talks have taken place through the night and reports suggest that a trade deal is imminent just a week before the transition period ends.

A last minute hitch related to fishing has delayed the agreement and an announcement is expected later in the day, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney reportedly said.

The benchmark CAC 40 inched up 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,534 after climbing 1.1 percent on Wednesday.

Banks, sensitive to Brexit news, were moving higher. BNP Paribas rose 0.8 percent, Credit Agricole gained 0.7 percent and Societe Generale added 1.8 percent.

