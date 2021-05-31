CAC 40 Edges Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged higher on Monday after an inflation reading preferred by the Federal Reserve showed an acceleration in the pace of price growth, but not as much as traders had feared.

Meanwhile, all adults in France will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine starting today, a new and essential step in bringing an end to the pandemic.

The focus now turns to the euro zone inflation readings and the U.S. jobs data due this week as investors try to gauge monetary policy moves ahead of the Federal Reserve and ECB meetings early in June.

The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 0.1 percent at 6,493 after rising 0.7 percent on Friday.

Among the top gainers, Arcelor Mittal, Danone and Hermes International were up more than 1 percent.

