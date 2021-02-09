CAC 40 Edges Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were modestly higher on Tuesday amid growing optimism over the passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package by the U.S. government.

House Democrats released a draft of stimulus plan on Monday evening, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks, $400 federal unemployment benefits, funding to state and local governments and vaccine distribution among other provisions.

Democrats are rushing to put the stimulus plan for a floor vote by the end of the month. Thereafter, the bill would go to the Senate for approval.

Meanwhile, China's central bank pledged a "stable" monetary policy, helping ease recent concerns about liquidity squeeze.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 9 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,695 after rising half a percent in the previous session.

Total SE rose nearly 2 percent. After reporting better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings, the energy company pledged more cash for greener energy.

