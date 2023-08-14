CAC 40 Edges Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday despite lingering worries about interest rates and fresh concerns about China's debt-laden property sector.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 21 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,361 after declining 1.3 percent on Friday.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were up between 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent.

Eurozone government bond yields edged higher, with Germany's 10-year government bond yield hovering near a one-month high as investors assessed upside risks to the inflation outlook.

Automaker Renault edged up slightly after Tesla Inc cut prices in China for its Model Y long-range and performance versions starting on Aug. 14.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower earlier in the day on China growth concerns while U.S. stock futures rose ahead of a spate of economic data due in the coming days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.