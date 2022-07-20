CAC 40 Edges Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged up slightly on Wednesday ahead of an address by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. He will address the Senate before facing a confidence vote amid a political crisis.

Underlying sentiment remained supported as energy supply worries eased following reports that Russia will likely restart energy supplies to Germany.

Elsewhere, there were reports that Chinese authorities are preparing to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on ride-hailing firm Didi Global over data breaches, raising hopes that the worst of the tech crackdown is over.

The benchmark CAC 40was up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,216 after rising 1.8 percent on Tuesday.

