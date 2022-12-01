Markets

CAC 40 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

December 01, 2022 — 04:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged up slightly on Thursday as investors reacted to dovish-sounding remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and signs of easing COVID-19 curbs in China.

Investors await the release of final manufacturing PMI figures for November later in the day for directional cues.

The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,753 after rallying 1 percent on Wednesday.

The U.S. dollar slumped in early European trade as Powell's remarks validated market expectations for a 50-basis point rate hike later this month.

Valneva SE shares jumped nearly 5 percent. Pfizer Inc. and the French biotech company reported today six-month antibody persistence data for Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15 in both children and adults.

