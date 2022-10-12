CAC 40 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were a tad higher in choppy trade on Wednesday after data showed Eurozone industrial output rose strongly in August.

Output from factories, mines and utilities rose 1.5 percent in August month-on-month, Eurostat said. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent increase.

Year-on-year, industrial production increased 2.5 percent in the month.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 9 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,841 after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.

Luxury group LVMH rallied 2.5 percent after posting a brisk rise in sales in the third quarter, driven by strong local demand and returning foreign visitors in Europe, the U.S. and Japan.

Eutelsat Communications declined 0.7 percent. The satellite operator, which has signed a pact with British communications network OneWeb for a potential combination, said it is moving to the next level in the deal, with a full combination.

