CAC 40 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Wednesday after falling sharply the previous day on concerns over slowing global growth and surging inflation.

The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,268 after closing 1.7 percent lower in the previous session.

The British pound gained some ground against a weakening euro amid fears about the fragility of the U.K. economy.

U.S. Treasury yields fell ahead of the Federal Reserve's May meeting minutes due later in the day, while oil prices climbed amid tight supplies and expectations for firmer demand during the summer.

TotalEnergies added nearly 2 percent after Global Infrastructure Partners formed a strategic partnership with the French oil and gas company to work in the U.S. renewable energy sector.

Banks traded mostly higher, with Credit Agricole and Societe Generale both rising around 1 percent.

