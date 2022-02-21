Markets

CAC 40 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose in cautious trade on Monday as investors cheered news of a possible summit between the United States and Russia.

A decision on the summit will be taken after a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two nations next week, if an invasion hasn't occurred.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up around 0.1 percent after ending 0.3 percent lower on Friday.

Car parts group Faurecia was little changed, giving up early gains after forecasting higher sales in 2022.

Worldline edged up slightly. The payments company has entered into exclusive talks to sell its TSS terminals business to Apollo Funds.

Vaccine maker Valneva gained 1 percent. The biotech firm's Scottish unit has received a grant of up to 20 million pounds ($27 million) to partly fund the research and development of manufacturing its Covid-19 vaccine VLA2001.

