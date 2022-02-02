CAC 40 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose in cautious trade on Wednesday ahead of key central bank decisions due on Thursday.

The European Central Bank is unlikely to announce policy tightening anytime soon while investors await a second consecutive rate hike from the Bank of England.

Investor sentiment was underpinned after Google's Alphabet reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings in after-hours trading.

Advanced Micro Devices forecast 2022 revenue above expectations and General Motors forecast earnings 'at or near record levels' in 2022 while Starbucks posted earnings that came in below analysts' expectations.

The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 19 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,118 after climbing 1.4 percent on Tuesday.

