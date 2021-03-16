CAC 40 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were flat to slightly higher on Tuesday after many European countries temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of blood clotting.

A third wave of the Covid pandemic is now advancing swiftly across much of Europe, with Italy facing another lockdown over Easter.

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci pointed to Europe as warning to Americans that letting up mitigation measures early could put the U.S. on a similar course.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 10 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,046 after declining 0.2 percent on Monday.

In economic releases, French consumer prices grew 0.6 percent annually in February, the same rate as seen in January, final data from the statistical office Insee showed. This was bigger than the 0.4 percent estimated on February 26.

Month-on-month, consumer prices remained stable after a 0.2 percent rise in January. The monthly rate was revised from -0.1 percent.

