CAC 40 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session after reports suggested that a phase-one trade U.S.-China trade deal was still in the works and a partial resolution would be completed before another set of China tariffs kick in on Dec. 15.

With German factory orders unexpectedly falling in October, investors have shifted their focus to the closely-watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report due Friday to see how well the world's largest economy is holding up amid a global slowdown.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 16 points, or 0.27 percent, at 5,815 after rising 1.3 percent on Wednesday.

Euronext edged up slightly after the stock exchange said it reached binding agreements to acquire 66 percent of the share capital and voting rights of the Nord Pool group, which runs a physical power market in Europe.

Luxury stocks were rising, with Gucci-owner Kering gaining 1.3 percent on a Bloomberg report that it has held exploratory talks with Moncler SpA about a potential deal for the Italian skiwear maker.

