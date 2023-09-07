News & Insights

CAC 40 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

September 07, 2023 — 05:06 am EDT

September 07, 2023

(RTTNews) - French stocks were seeing modest gains on Thursday despite signs of weakening growth in China and Europe and uncertainty over interest rates.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.2 percent at 7,205 after declining 0.8 percent the previous day.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were subdued ahead of next week's ECB policy meeting.

The European Central Bank should raise interest rates next week, perhaps for the last time since inflation remained stubbornly high, Slovak policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday.

China-exposed LVMH rose 0.7 percent and Hermes added 0.6 percent after data showed Chinese exports and imports shrank less than expected in August.

