CAC 40 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose slightly on Thursday and the euro hovered near a one-year high against the dollar as Europe's resilient economy contrasted with the baking turmoil and an impending recession in the United States.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 31 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,497 after declining 0.9 percent the previous day.

TotalEnergies fell about 1 percent after oil prices fell nearly 4 percent overnight on demand worries.

Drug maker Sanofi edged up slightly after posting better-than-expected results for the first quarter and backing its earnings view.

Spirits group Pernod Ricard was little changed despite reporting a decline in third-quarter sales.

Schneider Electric added 1.6 percent after reporting a rise in Q1 revenue and lifting its FY23 organic growth view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.