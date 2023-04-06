CAC 40 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were slightly higher on Thursday on growing bets the U.S. Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates at its next policy meeting in May and could start cutting them in summer.

Closer home, markets still expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to continue hiking rates.

Food inflation is still intensifying in Europe and may be the key driver of price growth now, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said on Wednesday.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,328 after closing 0.4 percent lower in the previous session.

The dollar regained some ground as investors awaited the all-important jobs data for additional clues on the economic and rate outlook.

Euro area yields were steady after upbeat industrial data from Germany.

