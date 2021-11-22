CAC 40 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Monday despite lingering concerns that tightening monetary policy by some central banks to tackle inflation could choke the economic recovery.

The euro and the British pound weakened against the dollar after a trio of Fed policymakers signaled that the topic of a faster taper might be on the table when the Federal Open Market Committee meets in December.

On the Covid-19 front, the fifth-wave coronavirus infections in France are rising at an alarming rate, the government reported on Sunday, with new daily virus cases close to doubling over the past week.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 20 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,132 after ending 0.4 percent lower on Friday.

Vinci shares rose about 1 percent. Vinci Construction has signed an agreement to acquire a group of public works contractors in Canada from Northern Group of Companies.

Automaker Renault edged up slightly after it signed a supply deal for the second time with lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources.

