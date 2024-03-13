News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Edges Higher Despite Sticky US Inflation

March 13, 2024 — 05:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks were slightly higher on Wednesday as investors continued to bet on at least a 25-bps rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June.

After February's U.S. core CPI inflation surprised with an acceleration, traders shifted their focus to U.S. producer price inflation and retail sales figures due this week to gauge the Federal Reserve's potential path for interest rate cuts.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets on March 19 and 20, with investors awaiting fresh signals of possible rate cut timings.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 8,101 after adding 0.8 percent on Tuesday.

The dollar index was up modestly in European trade while the S&P 500 eyed its 18th record close of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.