Markets

CAC 40 Edges Higher As Sentix Investor Confidence Edges Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Monday after a survey showed investor morale in the euro zone edged up slightly in August from the previous month.

Sentix's index for the 19-country currency block rose to -25.2 points from -26.4 in July.

"The economic situation in the Eurozone remains difficult. A recession is still very likely amid weak consumer confidence, inflation and high energy prices," Sentix noted. The benchmark CAC 40 was up 42 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,514 after declining 0.6 percent on Friday.

Utility Veolia gained 1.6 percent after it confirmed a deal to sell Suez's U.K. waste business to Australia's Macquarie Group for around 2.4 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular