CAC 40 Edges Higher As Sentix Investor Confidence Edges Up

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Monday after a survey showed investor morale in the euro zone edged up slightly in August from the previous month.

Sentix's index for the 19-country currency block rose to -25.2 points from -26.4 in July.

"The economic situation in the Eurozone remains difficult. A recession is still very likely amid weak consumer confidence, inflation and high energy prices," Sentix noted. The benchmark CAC 40 was up 42 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,514 after declining 0.6 percent on Friday.

Utility Veolia gained 1.6 percent after it confirmed a deal to sell Suez's U.K. waste business to Australia's Macquarie Group for around 2.4 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

