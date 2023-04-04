Markets

CAC 40 Edges Higher As Investors Shrug Off Inflation Concerns

April 04, 2023 — 05:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Tuesday despite concerns that a jump in oil prices might stoke inflation and prompt the Federal Reserve to act more aggressively. Investors cheered the results of an ECB survey showing that consumer expectations for euro-area inflation fell for a second month.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 22 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,369 after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were up between 0.8 percent and 1.5 percent.

L'Oreal shares rose half a percent after the cosmetics group reached a deal with Brazil's Natura & Co to acquire its Australian luxury brand Aesop at an enterprise value of $2.53 billion.

