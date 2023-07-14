News & Insights

CAC 40 Edges Higher As Investors Await US Bank Earnings

July 14, 2023 — 05:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Friday to extend gains from the previous session as U.S. inflation and interest-rate worries receded and investors pinned hopes of more Chinese stimulus to revive stalling growth in the world's second largest economy.

Traders also awaited the unofficial start of the second-quarter U.S. earnings season, with financial giants Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo due to release their quarterly results before the start of trading.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 25 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,395 after adding half a percent the previous day.

The euro touched a fresh 16-month peak against a weakening dollar while Eurozone government bond yields were little changed after a powerful two-day rally.

RTTNews
