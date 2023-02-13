CAC 40 Edges Higher As Investors Await Key US Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose slightly on Monday as investors awaited a slew of U.S. data, including the all-important CPI report for January, due this week for further clarity on the rate outlook.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 27 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,157 after declining 0.8 percent on Friday.

Renault rose about 1 percent. The French automaker and Japanese automotive firm Nissan Motor Co., have announced plans to invest $600 million or 5300 crores Indian rupees in India, supporting the production of six new models, including two electric vehicles.

Drug major Sanofi was marginally higher. The company announced that John Reed, its Global Head of R&D, will be leaving the role to pursue a new opportunity outside the company.

