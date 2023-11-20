CAC 40 Edges Higher As Investors Await FOMC Minutes

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged higher on Monday amid expectations that falling inflation across industrialized countries will prompt global central banks to start cutting interest rates next year.

Investors await comments from a number of central bankers later today, including Bank of France Governor de Galhau, Bank of Spain Governor de Cos and Bank of England Governor Bailey.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting earlier this month are due to be released Tuesday and could shed further light on the central bank's considerations.

The minutes could influence a potential rebound or continuation of the rally in U.S. bond yields.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,247 after gaining 0.9 percent on Friday.

