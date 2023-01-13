Markets

CAC 40 Edges Higher As Focus Shifts To US Bank Earnings

January 13, 2023 — 04:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Friday as investors monitored the outlook for inflation and monetary policy.

The dollar edged lower in European trade as soft inflation data boosted expectations of a slower rate-hiking path from the Federal Reserve.

China's exports and imports both plunged last month, official data showed earlier today but the declines were less than expected.

The British economy unexpectedly grew in November, helped by a boost from the World Cup, separate data showed.

German GDP data and earnings from earnings from big U.S. banks may sway sentiment as the day progresses.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 35 points, or half a percent, at 7,011 after closing 0.7 percent higher on Thursday.

