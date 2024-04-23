News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Edges Higher As Economy Stabilizes In April

April 23, 2024 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose slightly on Tuesday as the latest business activity data painted a mixed picture of the economy.

While the dominant services sector expanded in April for the first time in almost a year, the manufacturing sector stayed put in decline due to a deceleration of activity.

The composite flash PMI - which comprises both the services and manufacturing sectors - rose to 49.9 from 48.3 in March.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 20 points, or 0.3 percent, at 8,060 after gaining 0.2 percent the previous day.

Renault SA fell over 2 percent as the auto major reported a marginal rise in revenue for the first quarter.

Sanofi edged up slightly. The pharmaceutical giant said its rilzabrutinib drug candidate met a primary goal of a late-stage clinical trial in adult patients with persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.