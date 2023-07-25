News & Insights

CAC 40 Edges Higher As China Pledges Economic Support Measures

July 25, 2023 — 05:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday after Chinese authorities pledged more support measures to boost growth in the world's second-largest economy.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.2 percent at 7,439 after ending little changed with a negative bias on Monday.

The dollar edged lower and bond yields dipped as a two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve gets underway later today.

Software maker Dassault Systemes SE slumped 4.5 percent after posting muted revenue growth in the second quarter.

TotalEnergies was marginally higher on news it would take full control of renewable energy company Total Eren.

Spirits group Remy Cointreau rallied 3.2 percent after backing its FY24 view.

Train maker Alstom gained 0.7 percent after confirming its full-year and mid-term objectives.

Defense electronics and cybersecurity company Thales dropped 1.3 percent after it agreed to buy U.S. cybersecurity company Imperva in a deal worth $3.6 billion.

Catering group Sodexo fell about 2 percent after expanding its footprint in Brazil with a strategic partnership.

