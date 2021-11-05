CAC 40 Edges Higher Ahead Of US Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were seeing modest gains on Friday as investors mulled the global interest rate outlook and kept a wary eye on China's property sector.

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd and three of its units had their shares suspended today after Kaisa's finance unit missed a payment on wealth management products it guaranteed, the latest sign of stress in the nation's beleaguered real estate industry.

Traders also awaited key U.S. payroll data due later in the day for further clues on the U.S. economic outlook.

Employment is expected to jump by 425,000 jobs in October after an increase of 194,000 jobs in September. The unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,002, breaching the 7,000 points barrier for the first time ever. The index gained half a percent on Thursday.

