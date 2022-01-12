CAC 40 Edges Higher Ahead Of US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Wednesday as investors absorbed remarks from the Federal Reserve that interest rates are likely to rise this year, but monetary policy will take a broad and forward-looking view, keeping pace with an ever-evolving economy.

Meanwhile, data showed China's consumer and factory-gate inflation growth both eased last month, giving policymakers scope to cut interest rates.

Investors await the release of U.S. December inflation data later in the day for further clues on the rate outlook.

The benchmark CAC 40 inched up 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,194 after rising 1 percent on Tuesday.

Cloud computing company OVHcloud jumped 5.6 percent. The company confirmed its full-year objectives after first-quarter revenue topped forecasts.

