CAC 40 Edges Higher Ahead Of Powell's Speech

(RTTNews) - French stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday as investors awaited a policy decision from the European Central Bank for directional cues.

The ECB hawks have managed to push the market towards expecting a 75-basis point rate hike to control uncomfortably high inflation.

Investors also await comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for additional clues on inflation and growth outlook.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 15 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,120 after finishing marginally higher the previous day.

Valneva SE shares fell 1.3 percent. The vaccine maker focused on infectious diseases, and VBI Vaccines Inc. said that they have joined hands for the marketing and distribution of PreHevbri in select European countries.

Crédit Agricole S.A. rose 0.6 percent after the lender confirmed its intention to acquire about 4.8 percent of the capital of Crédit Agricole Egypt.

