CAC 40 Edges Higher Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors awaited decisions from key central banks.

The consensus calls for Wednesday's Fed meeting policy statement to accelerate the wind-down of asset purchases.

The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are also scheduled to announce their monetary policy decisions this week.

The ECB is expected to follow the Fed's lead by reducing its bond-buying programs while the Bank of Japan is expected to continue with its low-rate policy.

The Bank of England is expected to stand pat on rates as it waits to see the impact of the Omicron variant on the United Kingdom's economy.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 41 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,983 after declining 0.7 percent the previous day.

