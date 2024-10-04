News & Insights

CAC 40 Edges Higher After Thursday's Selloff

October 04, 2024 — 04:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks eked out modest gains on Friday after falling sharply in the previous session on concerns over a worsening conflict in the Middle East.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 29 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,507 after tumbling 1.3 percent the previous day.

Alstom SA jumped 5.5 percent. The rolling stock manufacturer has reaffirmed its annual EBIT margin guidance of around 6.5 percent, an improvement of around 80bps from prior year, helped by volume and mix, and initiates to reduce costs.

Sanofi rose 1.3 percent after Italian pharma group Recordati S.p.A., agreed with the French company to acquire the global rights to Enjaymo, the only approved treatment for people with cold agglutinin disease.

