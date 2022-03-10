Markets

CAC 40 Drops As Russia, Ukraine Diplomats Begin Talks

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell in cautious trade on Thursday as investors await the outcome of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey. Ukraine's foreign minister warned that his expectations of the talks are low.

Traders also await a European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day for clues on inflation strategy and rate hikes in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 130 points, or over 2 percent, at 6,258 after rallying 7.1 percent on Wednesday.

U.S. stock futures also pulled back after the S&P logged its best session since June. Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale all fell over 3 percent while automaker Renault lost 3.8 percent.

Media group Vivendi gained 0.8 percent after it reported a doubling in core operating earnings in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular