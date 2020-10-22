CAC 40 Drifts Lower On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Thursday, with rising Covid-19 cases, U.S. stimulus uncertainty and comments from a top American intelligence official that Russia and Iran have attempted to interfere in next month's presidential election weighing on sentiment.

On the Covid-19 front, there is an increasing evidence that the pandemic is starting to worsen.

Germany joined Italy in reporting another record gain in coronavirus infections, while Spain and France are now the first nations in Western Europe with 1 million cases.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 34 points, or 0.7 percent, to 4,818 after declining 1.5 percent on Wednesday.

Schneider Electric rose nearly 3 percent. The energy-management company said it now expects sales for 2020 to fall between 5 percent and 7 percent vs. previous guidance of a drop between 7 percent and 10 percent.

Corporate services company Edenred rallied 2.2 percent after it returned to organic growth in the third quarter.

Thales fell 2.2 percent. The defense electronics group reiterated the lowered full-year goals it unveiled in July in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spirits maker Pernod Ricard gained 2.8 percent. The company said that sales would return to growth in the second half of its 2020/2021 fiscal year.

