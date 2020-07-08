CAC 40 Drifts Lower On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Wednesday after the U.S. coronavirus outbreak crossed a grim milestone of over 3 million confirmed cases and the World Health Organization acknowledged "evidence emerging" that the coronavirus can be transmitted through the air.

The coronavirus has infected nearly 11.8 million people worldwide and killed over 500,000. The United States has the most number of infections, over three million, followed by Brazil, India and Russia.

The WHO warned that a spike in global deaths could be expected given the surge in cases over the last week. Dr Michael Ryan, emergencies chief of the WHO, said the rise in cases was not due to widespread testing, but because the epidemic was "accelerating".

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 14 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,029 after ending down 0.7 percent on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.