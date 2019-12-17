CAC 40 Drifts Lower On Concerns Over Hard Brexit

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged down slightly on Tuesday and the euro strengthened against the pound after reports that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taking a hard line on Britain's transition period for leaving the European Union.

It was reported that Johnson will use his huge parliamentary majority to make an amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement to make it illegal for the transition period to be extended beyond December 2020.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 16 points, or 0.26 percent, at 5,976 after rallying 1.2 percent on Monday.

Automakers Renault and Peugeot were trading mixed. Europe's passenger car sales increased for the third straight month in November, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed today.

New passenger car sales grew 4.9 percent on a yearly basis in November, which was the third straight of growth. However, the pace of increase slowed from 8.7 percent rise seen in October.

Telecom operator Orange gained nearly 1 percent. The company has announced a partnership agreement with ATC France, a unit of American Tower Corp. (AMT), for accelerated deployment of its mobile network in non-dense areas.

Airbus was little changed after Boeing announced it would suspend producing 737 Max planes. Aerospace component maker Safran lost 4.3 percent.

