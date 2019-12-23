CAC 40 Drifts Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged lower on Monday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of holidays like Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Underlying sentiment, however, remained supported after the U.K. Parliament finally passed the Brexit withdrawal agreement and U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States and China would "very shortly" sign their so-called Phase One trade pact.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 10 points, 0.15 percent, at 6.012 after climbing 0.8 percent on Friday.

Drug maker Sanofi edged up slightly. The company announced that it has commenced a tender offer to acquire all shares of Synthorx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, for $68 per share in cash.

The offer is scheduled to expire one-minute past 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 22, 2020.

