Markets

CAC 40 Drifts Lower As Fresh Tariff Threats, Middle East Concerns Weigh

May 04, 2026 — 05:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The French stock market slipped into negative territory on Monday weighed down by continued uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Iran peace efforts, and fresh tariff threats by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.S. President announced on Monday that he might raise tariffs on European cars and trucks, saying the European Union had failed to fully comply with a trade agreement negotiated with the US.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 40.10 points or 0.49% at 8,074.74 about a quarter before noon.

STMicroelectronics climbed nearly 5%. ArcelorMittal moved up 1.75%, while Publicis Groupe, Pernod Ricard and Dassault Systemes gained 1.2%-1.3%.

Bureau Veritas, Legrand, Euronext, Credit Agricole, Stellantis and Renault advanced by 0.5%-1%.

Eurofins Scientific drifted down nearly 2%. EssilorLuxottica, Sanofi, AXA, Societe Generale, Safran, Kering and L'Oreal dropped by 1.3%-1.7%.

Hermes International, Air Liquide, Orange, Veolia Environment, Unibail Rodamco, Bouygues, Saint Gobain, Eiffage, TotalEnergies, Carrefour and Schneider Electric slipped 0.5%-0.9%.

In economic news, the S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI climbed to 52.2 in April 2026, its highest in nearly four years, up from 51.6 in March and matching initial estimates, data from S&P Global showed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.