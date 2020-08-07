CAC 40 Drifts Lower As Trump Widens China Tech Attack

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Friday amid an escalation in U.S. China tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders against China's most popular mobile apps.

A resurgence of coronavirus cases across Europe and the impasses in the U.S. stimulus negotiations also weighed on sentiment ahead of U.S. jobs data due out later in the day.

The benchmark CAC 40 index dropped 27 points, or 0.55 percent, 4,858 after losing 1 percent in the previous session.

Cyclical stocks were declining, with automaker Renault losing 1 percent and Peugeot tumbling 2.5 percent.

Banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale fell over 1 percent.

In economic releases, France's foreign trade activity continued to recover in June after the Covid-19 pandemic with the trade deficit widening to set a monthly record as imports exceeded exports, the French Customs said.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 7.955 billion from EUR 5.588 billion in the same month last year. In May, the shortfall was EUR 7.458 billion.

Imports returned to 85 percent and exports to 75 percent of their average level for 2019, the agency said.

