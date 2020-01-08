CAC 40 Drifts Lower As Iran Tensions Escalate

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Wednesday amid an escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions.

U.S. President Donald Trump faces one of the greatest tests of his presidency after Iran fired surface-to-surface missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

Trump is expected to make a statement to the nation later today after consulting his security advisors.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 37 points, or 0.62 percent, at 5,975 after finishing marginally lower on Tuesday.

Saint-Gobain shares dropped 1.4 percent. The company has acquired Sonex in Brazil, a company specialized in the manufacture and supply of acoustic ceiling systems, marketed in particular under the Sonex, Nexacustic and Fiberwood brands.

Aerospace firm Safran lost about 1 percent as a Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 carrying at least 170 people crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran.

In economic releases, French consumer confidence deteriorated for the first time in a year in December, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed.

The consumer confidence index fell more-than-expected to 102 in December from revised 105 in November. This was the first decline since December 2018. The expected reading was 104.

