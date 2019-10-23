CAC 40 Drifts Lower As EU Moves Towards Brexit Delay

(RTTNews) - French stocks slipped into the red on Wednesday as the Brexit saga continued and U.S.-based Texas Instruments warned about a slowdown in the global tech industry, a bad sign for investors looking for a chip industry recovery.

The pound held stable against the euro and the dollar after the British Prime Minister's plan to fast-track the Brexit process has been thwarted by Parliament.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to push for an election if EU leaders sanction a Brexit extension of up to three months.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 23 points, or 0.41 percent, at 5,634 after closing up 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

Grocery retailer Carrefour Group advanced 1.4 percent. After reporting slower sales growth in the third quarter, the company said that its overhaul plan aimed at boosting earnings was on track.

Railway company Getlink shed 0.6 percent after reporting flat third-quarter revenue and confirming the EBITDA guidance for 2019.

Peugeot shares rallied 2.3 percent. Groupe PSA, the owner of Peugeot and Opel brands, reported that its third-quarter revenue increased 1 percent despite headwinds including unfavorable currency swings.

In economic releases, France's manufacturing confidence weakened to the lowest level in more than four years in October, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed.

The manufacturing sentiment index fell to 99 in October from 102 in September. This was the lowest reading since March 2015.

