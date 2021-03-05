CAC 40 Drifts Lower Ahead Of US Jobs Report

(RTTNews) - French stocks retreated on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he expects some inflationary pressures in the time ahead, sending yields higher.

Powell said the recent run-up in bond yields was "notable" and that "disorderly conditions in financial markets" or a broad tightening of financial conditions would provoke a policy change. But he stopped short of saying that recent market gyrations meet those tests.

The U.S. Labor Department is set to release its February jobs report later today.

Economists expect employment to increase by 182,000 jobs after an increase of 49,000 jobs in January. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 6.3 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 fell 69 points, or 1.2 percent, to 5,761 after ending on a flat note the previous day.

