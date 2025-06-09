Markets

CAC 40 Down Slightly In Lackluster Trade

June 09, 2025 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French stocks are down slightly in lackluster trade on Monday with investors refraining from making significant moves as they await the high-level trade talks between U.S. and Chinese officials in London later in the day.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 8.00 points or 0.1% at 7,796.87 a few minutes ago.

Thales is down 1.4% and Schneider Electric is lower by about 1.1%. Safran, Sanofi, Societe Generale, Michelin, Vinci, Hermes International and Saint Gobain are down 0.3 to 0.7%.

Kering is climbing more than 2.7% and Pernod Ricard is gaining 2.5%. Teleperformance is up 1.5% and Renault is advancing 1.05%.

LVMH, Dassault Systemes, Carrefour, Unibail Rodamco, Essilor, Edenred and STMicroElectronics are up 0.3 to 1%.

The U.S.-China discussions will aim to resolve some major trade disputes between the two major economies. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent leads the U.S. delegation in the high-level trade talks.

The meeting happens following last week's direct phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.